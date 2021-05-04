Tri-county update reporting 101 new cases of COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 101 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday, May 4.

Peoria County reported 57 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 22,790 with 320 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 33 new cases for a total of 16,620 with 269 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 11 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,705 with 83 deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 44,115 cases with 672 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.24%.