Tri-County update reports 109 new cases, one new death in Peoria since Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials said over the weekend, the Tri-Counties experienced an increase in positive cases and one new death in Peoria County.

Health officials reported 81 new cases in Peoria County and the death of a Peoria woman in her 50’s for a total of 1,031 cases with 31 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 21 new cases for a total of 279 cases with eight deaths. There are seven new cases in Woodford County for a total of 75 cases with three deaths.

Altogether, the Tri-County is reporting 1,385 cases with 42 deaths. The update indicated a recovery percent of 65.2%. The percentage of residents that are self-isolating at home is 29.7% and the hospitalization rate is 2%.

Officials also confirmed that a COVID-19 testing site in Tazewell County is closing on Wednesday, July 29. Those who have appointments scheduled for that day will still be seen, but the location is no longer taking new appointments.

The Peoria City/County Health Department location will be closing Saturday, Aug. 1. The operation hours for that day are 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

There are also new hours starting Monday, Aug. 3, for the Wisconsin Ave./East Bluff testing location in Peoria. Those hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The location is no longer operating by appointment.

