PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 updates reported 102 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 72 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 45,557 with 544 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 25 new cases for a total of 35,557 with 429 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported five additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,225 with 123 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported three additional COVID-related deaths, Tazewell and Woodford County both reported one additional death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 91,339 cases with 1,096 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 201,327 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.