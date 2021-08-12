Tri-county update shows 103 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 103 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 50 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,194 with 379 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 44 new cases for a total of 17,931 with 299 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported nine new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,083 with 97 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 47,208 cases with 775 deaths.

According to the updates, 45,740 have recovered, and 164,442 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.