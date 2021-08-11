Tri-county update shows 103 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 103 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 31 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,144 with 379 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 57 new cases for a total of 17,893 with 299 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,074 with 97 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 47,111 cases with 775 deaths.

According to the updates, 45,865 have recovered, and 163,436 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.