Tri-county update shows 104 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 104 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 44 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,421 with 379 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 45 new cases for a total of 18,205 with 301 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,176 with 97 deaths.

The health departments reported no additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 47,802 cases with 777 deaths.

According to the updates, 46,196 have recovered, and 168,856 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.