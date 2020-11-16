Tri-County update shows 1,059 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 12 new COVID-related deaths and 1,059 new and probable cases in the area.

Peoria County is reporting eight deaths:

  • Male, 60s, resident of Gateway;
  • Female, 60s, with comorbidities, not a resident of a long term care facility;
  • Male, 70s, not a resident of a long term care facility;
  • Female, 70s, resident of Bickford;
  • Female, 70s, not a resident of a long term care facility;
  • Female, 80s, resident of Heritage;
  • Male, 90s, not a resident of a long term care facility;
  • Female, 90s, resident of Heritage.

Tazewell County is reporting three deaths:

  • Female, 60s, not a resident of a long term care facility;
  • Male, 70s, resident of Generations of Riverview;
  • Female, 90s, resident of Generations of Riverview which is currently experiencing an outbreak.

Woodford County is reporting 1 death:

  • Female, 80’s, with comorbidities, associated with Eureka Apostolic.

Peoria County reported 548 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,128 with 102 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 418 new cases for a total of 4,834 with 71 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 93 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,270 with 21 deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 13,232 cases with 194 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 70.50% have recovered and 27.17% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.81%.

