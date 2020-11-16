Tri-County update shows 1,059 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 12 new COVID-related deaths and 1,059 new and probable cases in the area.
Peoria County is reporting eight deaths:
- Male, 60s, resident of Gateway;
- Female, 60s, with comorbidities, not a resident of a long term care facility;
- Male, 70s, not a resident of a long term care facility;
- Female, 70s, resident of Bickford;
- Female, 70s, not a resident of a long term care facility;
- Female, 80s, resident of Heritage;
- Male, 90s, not a resident of a long term care facility;
- Female, 90s, resident of Heritage.
Tazewell County is reporting three deaths:
- Female, 60s, not a resident of a long term care facility;
- Male, 70s, resident of Generations of Riverview;
- Female, 90s, resident of Generations of Riverview which is currently experiencing an outbreak.
Woodford County is reporting 1 death:
- Female, 80’s, with comorbidities, associated with Eureka Apostolic.
Peoria County reported 548 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 7,128 with 102 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 418 new cases for a total of 4,834 with 71 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 93 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 1,270 with 21 deaths.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 13,232 cases with 194 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 70.50% have recovered and 27.17% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.81%.
Latest Headlines
- Arkansas family devastated after investigator goes to the wrong house and shoots child’s dog
- Congresswoman Cheri Bustos tests positive for coronavirus
- ‘Warm-up dreams’ by donating new, gently used sweatshirts to PAME
- Senate Dems urge Trump to give Biden team access to national security briefings
- “Return Visit” Lincoln sculpture returns to Central Illinois