Tri-County update shows 107 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 107 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 54 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,312 with 44 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 49 new case for a total of 1,664 with 23 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported four new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 408 with six deaths.

The additional death was a Peoria County man in his 70s. The man was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 5,384 cases with 73 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 81.5% have recovered. 16.3% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.8%.

