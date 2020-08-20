Tri-County update shows 108 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 108 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 43 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,059 with 36 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 55 new cases for a total of 855 with nine deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 219 with three deaths.

The additional death was an 80-year-old man from Peoria County. He was a resident of a long term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,133 cases with 48 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 66.9% have recovered. 30% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.6%.

