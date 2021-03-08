Tri-county update shows 109 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 109 new and probable cases in the area Monday, March. 8.

Peoria County reported 43 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,157 with 285 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 43 new cases for a total of 13,702 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,765 with 64 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The death was not associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,624 cases with 586 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.