Tri-County update shows 109 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 109 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 69 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,052 with 43 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 33 new case for a total of 1,475 with 16 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 375 with six deaths.

The additional death was a Woodford County man in his 90s. The man had co-morbidities and was associated to a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 4,902 cases with 65 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 76.9% have recovered. 21% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.9%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected