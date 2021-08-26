Tri-county update shows 112 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 112 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 55 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,726 with 381 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 51 new cases for a total of 18,566 with 306 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported six new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,264 with 98 deaths.

The Tazewell County health departments reported four additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 48,556 cases with 785 deaths.

According to the updates, 46,803 have recovered, and 170,991 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.

The Woodford County Health Department also warned that there has been a sharp increase in the cases in the 0-9 age group in Woodford County, with the total more than tripling over the last month.

The County released the following statement: