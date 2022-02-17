PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 updates reported 114 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 53 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 45,610 with 547 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 39 new cases for a total of 35,596 with 429 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 22 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,247 with 123 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported three additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 91,453 cases with 1,099 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 201,460 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.