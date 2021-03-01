Tri-county update shows 115 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional death

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 115 new and probable cases in the area Monday, March. 1.

Peoria County reported 41 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,033 with 282 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 57 new cases for a total of 13,564 with 236 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 17 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,718 with 64 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths. These deaths were previously not reported as COVID-19 related over the last two months. Five of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 34,316 cases with 582 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 97% have recovered and 1% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.06%.