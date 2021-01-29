Tri-County update shows 116 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 116 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Peoria County reported 42 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 15,721 with 236 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 70 new cases for a total of 12,593 with 220 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported four new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,442 with 60 deaths.

Local health departments reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. One was reported in Peoria County and two were reported in Tazewell County. None of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 31,756 cases with 516 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 91% have recovered and 7% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.13%.

The Peoria County health department is inviting community members to take a vaccine readiness survey. The health department hopes to learn about how motivated Peoria residents are to receive, or not receive, a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey is available here in English and Spanish and will be online until Feb. 20.