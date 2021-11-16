Tri-County update shows 117 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 117 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 54 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 27,984 with 418 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 56 new cases for a total of 21,231 with 333 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported seven additional cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 6,148 with 106 deaths.

Peoria County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths, and Tazewell county reported one. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 55,363 cases with 857 deaths.

According to the updates, 184,090 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.