Tri-county update shows 117 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 117 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 62 new cases, bringing the county total to 27,721 with 412 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 36 new cases for a total of 21,012 with 332 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 19 additional cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 6,055 with 106 deaths.

The Tri-County health departments have reported six additional deaths since Friday. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 54,788 with 850 deaths.

According to the updates, 183,321 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.