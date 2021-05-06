Tri-county update shows 119 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 119 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 71 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 22,922 with 324 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 41 new cases for a total of 16,708 with 270 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 7 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,735 with 83 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 44,365 cases with 677 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.25%.