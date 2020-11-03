Tri-County update shows 122 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 122 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 61 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 5,237 with 71 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 46 new cases for a total of 3,127 with 60 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 839 with 19 deaths.

Woodford County reported the death of an 80-year-old woman with co-morbidities. The death was associated with Heritage Health El Paso.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 9,203 cases with 150 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 78.41% have recovered and 19.28% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is at 0.68%.

