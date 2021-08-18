Tri-county update shows 123 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 123 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 47 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,377 with 379 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 44 new cases for a total of 18,160 with 301 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 32 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,161 with 97 deaths.

The Tazewell County health departments reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 47,698 cases with 777 deaths.

According to the updates, 46,107 have recovered, and 168,276 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.