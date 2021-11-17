Tri-County update shows 124 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 124 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 66 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 28,050 with 418 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 31 new cases for a total of 21,262 with 335 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 27 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,175 with 106 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported two additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 55,487 cases with 859 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 184,227 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.