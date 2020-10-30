Tri-County update shows 125 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 125 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 40 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,906 with 70 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 50 new cases for a total of 2,884 with 60 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 35 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 748 with 18 deaths.

Tazewell County health department is reporting that a man in his 60s died. The man was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 8,538 cases with 148 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 80.83% have recovered. 17.1% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.32%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected