Tri-County update shows 125 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 125 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 40 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,906 with 70 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 50 new cases for a total of 2,884 with 60 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 35 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 748 with 18 deaths.
Tazewell County health department is reporting that a man in his 60s died. The man was not a resident of a long-term care facility.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 8,538 cases with 148 deaths.
The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 80.83% have recovered. 17.1% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.32%.
