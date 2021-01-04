Tri-County update shows 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 1,264 new and probable cases in the area Monday.

Peoria County reported 597 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 13,529 with 195 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 522 new cases for a total of 10,790 with 177 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 145 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 2,963 with 53 deaths.

Local health departments reported 25 additional COVID-19 related deaths. Six deaths were reported in Peoria, 10 were reported in Tazewell County and nine in Woodford County. 10 of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 27,282 cases with 425 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 88.5% have recovered and 9.5% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.29%.