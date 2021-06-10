Tri-county update shows 13 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 13 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported seven new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,542 with 367 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were five new cases for a total of 17,140 with 292 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported one new case, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,863 with 96 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Departments reported one additional COVID-19 related death. The Woodford County health department reduced their death count by one due to a duplicate count.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,545 cases with 755 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .34% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.04%.