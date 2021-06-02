Tri-county update shows 13 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 13 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported six new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,495 with 360 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were seven new cases for a total of 17,111 with 290 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported no new cases, keeping the county’s total cases at 4,856 with 94 deaths.

The Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County Health Departments all reported one additional COVID-19 related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,462 cases with 744 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98.12% of people have recovered and .20% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.