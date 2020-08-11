Tri-County update shows 131 new cases of COVID-19, another death in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 131 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.
Peoria County reported 104 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,663 with 33 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 17 new cases for a total of 552 with eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 165 with three deaths.
Peoria reported an additional death of a woman in her 90s. The woman was living in a long term care facility.
Collectively, the Tri-Countie’s health departments reported a total of 2,380 cases with 44 deaths.
The Tri-Counties are reporting a 62.4% have recovered. 33.8% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.9%.
