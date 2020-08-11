Tri-County update shows 131 new cases of COVID-19, another death in Peoria County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 131 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 104 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,663 with 33 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 17 new cases for a total of 552 with eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 165 with three deaths.

Peoria reported an additional death of a woman in her 90s. The woman was living in a long term care facility.

Collectively, the Tri-Countie’s health departments reported a total of 2,380 cases with 44 deaths.

The Tri-Counties are reporting a 62.4% have recovered. 33.8% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.9%.

