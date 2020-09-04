Tri-County update shows 131 new cases of COVID-19, Two additional death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 131 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 68 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,548 with 38 deaths. In Tazewell County, there is 53 new case for a total of 1,203 with 12 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 305 with four deaths.

Peoria and Tazewell County both reported one additional death Friday. The Peoria County man who died was in his 90s and a resident of Apostolic Christian Skyline. The Tazewell County woman who died was in her 80s and a resident of Generations of Riverview in East Peoria.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 4,056 cases with 54 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 74% have recovered. 23.6% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1%.

