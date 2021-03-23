Tri-county update shows 133 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 133 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday, March 23.

Peoria County reported 73 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,845 with 288 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 44 new cases for a total of 14,041 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,916 with 69 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths. The deaths were not associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 35,802 cases with 594 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.