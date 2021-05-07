Tri-county update shows 137 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 137 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 72 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 22,994 with 324 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 46 new cases for a total of 16,754 with 274 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,754 with 83 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 44,502 cases with 681 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.26%.