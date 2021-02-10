Tri-County update shows 139 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 139 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Peoria County reported 72 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 16,364 with 247 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 51 new cases for a total of 13,076 with 227 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 16 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,582 with 60 deaths.

Local health departments reported four new COVID-19 related deaths. Two were reported in Peoria County and two were reported in Tazewell County. Only one of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 33,022 cases with 534 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 93% have recovered and 5% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.06%.

The Peoria County health department is inviting community members to take a vaccine readiness survey. The health department hopes to learn about how motivated Peoria residents are to receive, or not receive, a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey is available here in English and Spanish and will be online until Feb. 20.