Tri-county update shows 139 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 139 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 59 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 24,671 with 381 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 61 new cases for a total of 18,515 with 302 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,258 with 98 deaths.

The Peoria County health departments reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 48,444 cases with 781 deaths.

According to the updates, 46,706 have recovered, and 170,614 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.