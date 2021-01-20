Tri-County update shows 148 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 148 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Peoria County reported 78 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 15,145 with 229 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 52 new cases for a total of 12,048 with 212 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 18 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,295 with 57 deaths.

Local health departments reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths. Five deaths were reported in Peoria County, and four were reported in Tazewell County. Four of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 30,488 cases with 498 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 90% have recovered and 8% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.17%.

The Peoria County health department is inviting community members to take a vaccine readiness survey. The health department hopes to learn about how motivated Peoria residents are to receive, or not receive, a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey is available here in English and Spanish and will be online until Feb. 20.