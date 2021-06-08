Tri-county update shows 15 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 15 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported nine new cases, bringing the county’s total to 23,531 with 365 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were four new cases for a total of 17,131 with 291 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported two new cases, keeping the county’s total cases at 4,861 with 95 deaths.

The Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County Health Departments all reported one additional COVID-19 related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 45,523 cases with 751 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 98% of people have recovered and .37% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.