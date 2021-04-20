Tri-county update shows 150 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 150 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday, April 20.
Peoria County reported 85 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 21,511 with 307 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 52 new cases for a total of 15,968 with 252 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 13 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,464 with 72 deaths.
There were six COVID-19 related deaths reported in the tri-county area. Peoria County Health Department reported two deaths, Tazewell County Health Department reported three deaths, and Woodford County reported one additional COVID-19 related death.
Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 41,943 cases with 631 deaths.
The tri-county COVID-19 update states 93% have recovered and 5% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.22%.