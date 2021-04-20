Tri-county update shows 150 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional death

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 150 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday, April 20.

Peoria County reported 85 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 21,511 with 307 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 52 new cases for a total of 15,968 with 252 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 13 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,464 with 72 deaths.

There were six COVID-19 related deaths reported in the tri-county area. Peoria County Health Department reported two deaths, Tazewell County Health Department reported three deaths, and Woodford County reported one additional COVID-19 related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 41,943 cases with 631 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 93% have recovered and 5% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.22%.