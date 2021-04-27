Tri-county update shows 151 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 151 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday, April 27.

Peoria County reported 84 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 22,174 with 313 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 55 new cases for a total of 16,346 with 259 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 12 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,569 with 78 deaths.

There were five COVID-19 related deaths reported in the tri-county area. Peoria County Health Department reported two deaths, and Tazewell County reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 43,089 cases with 650 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 95% have recovered and 3% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.25%.