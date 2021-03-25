Tri-county update shows 164 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 164 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, March 25.

Peoria County reported 101 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 18,054 with 288 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 42 new cases for a total of 14,121 with 238 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 21 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,958 with 69 deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Departments reported one additional COVID-19 related death.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 36,133 cases with 595 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.