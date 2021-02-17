Tri-County update shows 164 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 164 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 124 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 16,735 with 252 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 30 new cases for a total of 13,270 with 232 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 10 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,617 with 63 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported five additional deaths. Two of the deaths were associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 33,622 cases with 547 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.05%.