Tri-County update shows 165 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 165 new and probable cases in the area Friday afternoon.

Peoria County reported 70 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 15,314 with 232 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 71 new cases for a total of 12,209 with 212 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 24 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,343 with 59 deaths.

Local health departments reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. Peoria County reported one death and Woodford County reported two. One of the deaths was associated with a long-term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 30,866 cases with 503 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 90% have recovered and 9% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.15%.

The Peoria County health department is inviting community members to take a vaccine readiness survey. The health department hopes to learn about how motivated Peoria residents are to receive, or not receive, a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey is available here in English and Spanish and will be online until Feb. 20.