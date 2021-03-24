Tri-county update shows 167 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 167 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday, March 24.

Peoria County reported 108 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,953 with 288 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 38 new cases for a total of 14,079 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 21 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,937 with 69 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 35,969 cases with 594 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.