Tri-County update shows 170 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 170 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 94 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 1,559 with 32 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 59 new cases for a total of 535 with eight deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 17 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 155 with three deaths.

Collectively, the Tri-Countie’s health departments reported a total of 2,288 cases with 43 deaths.

The Tri-Counties are reporting a 64.2% have recovered. 32.1% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.8%.

