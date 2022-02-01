Tri-County update shows 172 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 172 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 91 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 44,555 with 524 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 30 new cases for a total of 34,677 with 418 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 51 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 9,953 with 119 deaths.

The Peoria and Tazewell County Health Departments both reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 89,185 cases with 1,061 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 198,753 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.