Tri-county update shows 172 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 172 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday, April 6.

Peoria County reported 96 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,459 with 293 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 74 new cases for a total of 14,843 with 240 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 2 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,163 with 69 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 38,465 cases with 602 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 93% have recovered and 5% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.17%.