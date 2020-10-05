Tri-County update shows 175 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 175 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 103 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,731 with 48 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 58 new cases for a total of 1,933 with 33 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 14 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 469 with eight deaths.

The two additional deaths were an 80-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman from Tazewell County. Both deaths were related to outbreaks in long term care facilities.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 6,133 cases with 89 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 81.4% have recovered. 16.7% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 0.4%.

