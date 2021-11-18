Tri-County update shows 176 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 176 new and probable cases in the area Thursday.

Peoria County reported 85 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 28,135 with 419 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 67 new cases for a total of 21,329 with 335 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 24 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 6,199 with 106 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Department reported one additional COVID-related death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 55,663 cases with 860 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 184,371 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.