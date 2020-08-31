Tri-County update shows 178 new cases of COVID-19, one more death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local health departments reported 178 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s Tri-County COVID-19 update.

Peoria County reported 111 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,408 with 36 deaths. In Tazewell County, there are 52 new cases for a total of 1,102 with 10 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 15 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 280 with four deaths.

The Tazewell County Health Department reported the death of a woman in her 80s. The death was not related to an outbreak in a long term care facility.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 3,790 cases with 50 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states that 73.9% have recovered. 23.2% are self-isolating at home with a hospitalization rate of 1.6%.

