PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 180 new and probable cases in the area Wednesday.

Peoria County reported 83 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 45,243 with 541 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 73 new cases for a total of 35,280 with 423 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 24 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,154 with 121 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported two additional COVID-related deaths, and Woodford County reported one additional death. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 90,677 cases with 1,085 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 200,472 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.