Tri-county update shows 185 new cases of COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 185 new and probable cases in the area Monday, March 22.

Peoria County reported 140 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 17,772 with 286 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 11 new cases for a total of 13,997 with 237 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 34 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 3,900 with 69 deaths.

Local health departments reported no additional COVID-19 related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 35,669 cases with 592 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 96% have recovered and 2% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.07%.