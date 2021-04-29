Tri-county update shows 187 new cases of COVID-19, 5 additional deaths

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 update reported 187 new and probable cases in the area Thursday, April 29.

Peoria County reported 144 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 22,439 with 315 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 49 new cases for a total of 16,437 with 265 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 24 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,617 with 78 deaths.

There were five COVID-19 related deaths reported in the tri-county area. Peoria County Health Department reported one death, and Tazewell County reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 43,493 cases with 658 deaths.

The tri-county COVID-19 update states 95% have recovered and 3% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.27%.