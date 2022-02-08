PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 187 new and probable cases in the area Tuesday.

Peoria County reported 89 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 45,160 with 539 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 62 new cases for a total of 35,207 with 423 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 36 additional cases, bringing the county’s total to 10,130 with 120 deaths.

The Peoria County Health Departments reported four additional COVID-related deaths. Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 90,497 cases with 1,082 deaths.

According to the updates and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 200,291 tri-county residents are fully vaccinated.