Tri-County update shows 189 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County COVID-19 update reported 189 new and probable cases in the area Friday, April 30.

Peoria County reported 95 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 22,534 with 318 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 58 new cases for a total of 16,495 with 265 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 36 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 4,653 with 81 deaths.

There were six COVID-19 related deaths reported in the Tri-County area. Peoria County reported three deaths, and Woodford County reported three new COVID-19 related deaths.

Collectively, the health departments reported a total of 43,682 cases with 664 deaths.

The Tri-County COVID-19 update states 95% have recovered and 3% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.27%.